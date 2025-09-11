KI logo
Yanukovych loses court case, EU rules to keep sanctions and travel ban against Ukraine's former president in place

2 min read
by Sonya Bandouil
Yanukovych loses court case, EU rules to keep sanctions and travel ban against Ukraine's former president in place
Then-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 17, 2010. Ruslan Kravchenko was a prosecutor on Yanukovych's high treason trial that took place in absentia in 2017-2019. (Sasha Mordovets / Getty Images)

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has lost his court case in which he attempted to overturn European Union sanctions, Politico reported on Sept. 10.

The EU’s General Court dismissed his lawsuit, ruling that the bloc had sufficient grounds to impose restrictions on him, including a travel ban and asset freeze.

In its 18-page judgment, the court stated that Yanukovych’s actions as president “clearly contributed to the destabilization” of Ukraine and that the EU was justified in keeping him on the sanctions list.

The judges also noted his failure “to distance himself effectively from the Russian authorities” and cited his “involvement in a plan” to oust President Volodymyr Zelensky in March 2022.

Yanukovych, who fled to Russia after being ousted during the EuroMaidan protests in 2014, had argued that the sanctions were imposed without evidence and while no criminal case was open against him in Ukraine.

The court rejected this claim, referencing his 2014 appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to send Russian troops into Ukraine, his support for pro-Russian officials in occupied Crimea, and his efforts to weaken Ukraine’s defense capabilities from 2012 to 2014.

His son, Oleksandr Yanukovych, also lost a parallel appeal to have EU sanctions lifted, which were imposed over his extensive business dealings in Russian-occupied Donbas.

Yanukovych’s presidency, from 2010 to 2014, was marked by corruption, closer alignment with Moscow, and violent crackdowns on pro-democracy protesters.

After more than 100 people were killed during the Euromaidan demonstrations, he fled to Russia, where he has remained in exile.

Russian officials named as suspects in killing of EuroMaidan protesters
“The Russians personally visited the central districts of Kyiv, in particular Independence Square, assessed the situation on the spot and further adjusted... the operational plan of neutralizing protest actions with the forceful dispersal of demonstrators,” the State Bureau of Investigation said.
The Kyiv Independent
Article image
Viktor YanukovychUkraineEuropean UnionEU sanctionsRussiaEuroMaidan
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

