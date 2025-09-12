KI logo
Japan slaps new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
The Japanese flag at the National Diet building in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Japanese government said on Sept. 12 that it is imposing sanctions on 47 Russian companies, nine individuals, and several other entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine.

Japan is also immediately lowering the G7-imposed price cap on Russian seaborne crude from $60 to $47.60 per barrel, echoing similar steps by the EU, the U.K., and other partners.

The news comes as Kyiv's partners seek to ramp up economic pressure on Moscow to force it to halt its all-out war against Ukraine.

The Russian entities and individuals hit by the sanctions include those involved in Russian aggression in Donbas, as well as occupation and purported annexation of Crimea and southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

The measures also include an export ban on two Russian entities and nine third-country entities involved in sanctions evasion.

"These are very important decisions. Russia must not profit from the sale of energy resources and use that money to wage war," said Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff.

"We thank Japan for its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. Together we are stronger."

Japan, a G7 member, has consistently supported Ukraine since the start of the Russian full-scale war, providing over $12 billion in economic and other support.

Tokyo also pledged to allocate a $3.3 billion loan to Ukraine, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine has called upon its partners to ramp up economic pressure against Russia, including through the upcoming 19th EU sanctions package.

Kyiv and Brussels have also urged the U.S. to join the effort. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow if it does not agree to cease hostilities, but his actions have so far been limited to new tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

Drones target Moscow, Russian oil facilities in reported large-scale Ukrainian strike
Over 200 drones were downed across Russia overnight, the defense ministry claimed. Some drones attacked the Primorsk Port, Russia's largest oil-loading port in the Baltic Sea.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
