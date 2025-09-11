Ukrainian drones shot down while approaching Moscow, Mayor says

KI logo
by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen of the mobile air defense unit fire a machine gun at Russian drones during night patrol on December 2, 2024 in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Maksym Kishka/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least nine Ukrainian drones have been shot down near Moscow amid a Ukrainian attack on the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said overnight on Sept. 12.

Sobyanin said on Telegram that emergency crews were headed to the scene of where the drone debris fell. The mayor did not provide information as to where the drones were shot down.

No information on damage or casualties was available.

Russian Telegram channels, citing resident accounts, reported explosions in the communities of Mozhaysk and Dedovsk in Moscow Oblast, located just west of the outskirts of the capital.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported attack.

Ukraine has previously launched drones towards Moscow with limited success in engaging military targets in the region.

The attack on the Russian capital comes just days after Russia launched a record drone and missile attack on Kyiv, killing a woman and her newborn child and injuring 20 others.

Russia has increased drone attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent months, regularly launching over 500 attack drones in one night.

Overnight on Sept. 10, Russian drones violated Polish airspace, forcing Poland's Air Force to down the drones for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Nineteen Russian drones were recorded crossing into Poland, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" attack.

German media outlets Spiegel and Welt reported on Sept. 11 that the Russian drones shot down were reportedly headed for Rzeszow Airport, a key logistics hub for aid to Ukraine.

