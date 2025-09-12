UK pledges $193 million in Ukraine aid, hits Russia with new sanctions

London is providing 142 million British pounds ($193 million) in aid to Ukraine to support the country through the winter and into next year, U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced on Sept. 12.

The news comes as Cooper arrives in Kyiv on her first overseas visit since taking office as the U.K. foreign secretary. She is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, the British government said.

Her visit follows Russia's recent large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine, while Kyiv seeks to bolster its air defense amid a surge in Russian aerial attacks in recent months.

At least 19 Russian drones crossed into Poland during the strike on Ukraine overnight on Sept. 10, marking the largest drone incursion into a NATO member state since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s bombardment of Ukrainian civilians, his stalling and delaying in internationally-backed peace talks, and his blatant disregard for human life must end," Cooper said.

A total of 100 million pounds ($135 million) will be devoted to humanitarian aid to civilians in front-line areas, providing emergency support to those affected by ongoing Russian attacks. This includes repairs to critical water and heating systems, and support for livelihoods and jobs.

An additional 42 million pounds ($57 million) will be used to repair power grids and protect key gas and energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

The U.K. also introduced 100 new sanctions to reduce Russia's sources of revenue and military supplies. The targets include the shadow fleet transporting Russian oil and key suppliers of military components.

Despite ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine and an unprecedented violation of NATO airspace, U.S. President Donald Trump has so far held back in imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow, limiting his steps to steep tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian crude.

"These sanctions form the next stage in the U.K.’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support... for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Cooper said.