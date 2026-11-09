Energy company warns of 'extremely serious' consequences after Russian forces strike Trypillia Thermal Power Plant

Russian forces struck the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in the Kyiv region, Ukraine's state-owned energy company Centrenergo announced on Nov. 9.

The strikes to the plant may bring "extremely serious" consequences as Ukraine's energy infrastructure continues to be strained by Russian attacks, Centrenergo said.

While protective structures have been installed at the plant to defend against drone attacks, Centrenergo CEO Serhiy Isachenko warned of challenges posed by new Russian tactics.

"The nature of the Russian attacks has changed significantly," Isachenko said. "Within a short period, the enemy may use various types of weaponry—including ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones—against a single target. This creates new challenges for the protection of energy infrastructure."

Centrenergo claimed that the impact of the latest Russian strikes appears significant, though the extent of the damage is not yet clear and will require further inspection.

Located less than 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Kyiv, the Trypillia plant was once the main power supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

In April 2024, the Trypillia TPP was completely destroyed by Russian strikes resulting in the loss of 100% of Centrenergo's generating capacity.

Since then, efforts to repair the plant and restore its functionality have remained marred by controversy and Russian attacks.

In February 2026, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed that businesspeople from several companies embezzled over $1 million during the plant's restoration. The suspects allegedly inflated the cost of services, construction materials, and equipment during the repairs, then divided the excess funds among those involved in the scheme.

The latest attack on the plant comes amid increased Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing widespread blackouts and water outages.

With Kyiv suffering the largest mass attack on energy infrastructure of the entire year on Nov. 3, people are forced to schedule their lives around daily strikes and power outages. Many fear the worst is yet to come as winter approaches and Ukraine continues to face air-defense shortages.