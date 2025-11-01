Berlin airport temporarily halts flights over suspicious drone sighting

Berlin's Brandenburg Airport was temporarily forced to divert flights after a reported suspicious drone sighting late on Oct. 31.

The news follows a string of similar cases across Europe in recent months, which have already caused air traffic disruptions in France, Czechia, Germany, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark.

The airport shuttered operations at 8:08 p.m. local time and restarted service at 9:58 p.m., airport officials said, after a witness reported spotting the drone in the area around the airport. A police investigation ensued following the reported drone sighting.

Planes from at least four different European cities were diverted to nearby airports, including Hamburg airport, amid the temporary halt. Officials did not provide information on the specific number of flights that needed to be diverted.

Local law enforcement has launched an investigation to determine the origin and operator of the drone. The type of drone involved remains unclear.

Police deployed their own drone to locate the operator, but the search was unsuccessful, local media reported.

German authorities did not say whether the incident is connected to recent drone sightings across Europe, which have raised security concerns and prompted suspicions of a possible Russian involvement.

The unexplained drone sightings were preceded by Russian aircraft and drones violating NATO airspace on several occasions.

Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered their airspace during an attack on Ukraine in early September. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian territory, though Bucharest chose not to engage it. The incidents prompted calls for a more forceful response to such incursions, including downing Russian aircraft and drones if necessary.

Various Russian aircraft have continuously violated NATO airspace amid the increased scrutiny over security of European countries' airspace.

On Oct. 17, allied forces shot down two drones of unknown origin after they were spotted near a military base in southern Estonia.































