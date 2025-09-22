Drones that entered Poland on Sept. 10 carried no warheads, Tusk says

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sept. 22 that none of the drones that entered Polish airspace on the night of Sept. 10 had warhead, according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Moscow violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10, prompting Warsaw to shoot down Russian drones over its territory.

"There is currently no evidence that any of these drones posed a direct threat. So far, none have been identified as combat drones capable of detonating or causing harm," Tusk said.

The search and identification process is ongoing, and the exact number of drones involved has yet to be confirmed, according to Tusk.

"We are prepared to take any necessary action to neutralize objects that could pose a threat," Tusk added.

Polish authorities reported at least 21 violations of their airspace on Sept. 10.

In response, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which calls for consultations when a member state’s territorial integrity, political independence, or security is threatened.

Following the breach of Polish airspace, Russian drones were also detected over Romanian territory, another NATO member, though Romania did not shoot them down.

The EU plans to hold talks with seven member states and Ukraine on establishing a so-called "drone wall" to intercept potential Russian aerial threats.

On Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets briefly violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland, remaining for 12 minutes before leaving. This incident widely viewed as another deliberate Russian provocation against NATO.