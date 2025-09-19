Ukraine war latest: Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace, Tallinn says

Key developments on Sept. 19:

Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace, Tallinn says

Ukraine raids Russian-occupied Black Sea island, lays mines and destroys vehicle, intelligence claims, shows footage

Russia building its alternative to Starlink, space agency head says

EU proposes banning Russian LNG in 19th sanctions package

Western firms to invest $100 million in Ukraine's defense tech, ministry says

Estonia summoned Russia's charge d'affaires on Sept. 19 after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered the Baltic nation's airspace for 12 minutes, the Foreign Ministry said.

The incursion occurred over the Gulf of Finland, where the aircraft crossed into Estonian territory without permission before departing. The Estonian Defence Forces confirmed the violation.

"Russia has already violated Estonia's airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen," Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said Moscow had been handed a formal protest note over the violation.

Russia has not publicly commented on the incursion.

NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on X that the alliance "responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft," calling the incident "yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO's ability to respond."

Ukraine raids Russian-occupied Black Sea island, lays mines and destroys vehicle, intelligence claims

Ukrainian military intelligence's (HUR) forces carried out a night-time raid on the Tendra Spit off the coast of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, destroying a Russian DT-10 Vityaz multi-purpose tracked vehicle, HUR reported on Sept. 19.

Tendra Spit is a shoal or a narrow island in the northern Black Sea, southwest of the occupied Ukrainian mainland in Kherson Oblast.

According to the agency, soldiers from the "Viking" Maritime Operations Center conducted the overnight landing and laid minefields along the spit during the mission.

The exact date of the raid was not disclosed.

The DT-10 Vityaz is a two-section, tracked all-terrain amphibious vehicle, used by Russian forces to transport troops, weapons, and supplies to front-line positions.

Russia building its alternative to Starlink, space agency head says

Russia is developing a $5 billion alternative to the Starlink satellite internet service, according to a draft project seen by the Russian state-controlled news agency RBC and reported on Sept. 17.

"Several test satellites in orbit have already been inspected, and the serial models have been modified accordingly," Dmitry Bakanov, head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, claimed in an interview with Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on Sept. 17.

Backed by Roscosmos, the project aims to challenge U.S. billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company, whose Starlink internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing Ukraine's communications during the war.

The Roscosmos chief has previously described the project, named Rassvet, as Russia’s response to Starlink.

The project will reportedly be carried out by a private space company called Bureau 1440. The company is tasked with launching 292 new satellites into orbit by 2030.

In total, the company is expected to launch 383 satellites, including 91 replacements for those that may fail.

EU proposes banning Russian LNG in 19th sanctions package

The European Commission unveiled on Sept. 19 the proposed next package of sanctions against Russia over its full-scale war against Ukraine, targeting Russian banks and energy revenues.

The news comes as Kyiv urges international partners to step up economic pressure on Moscow and push Russian President Vladimir Putin toward meaningful peace talks.

The EU's executive arm is proposing a complete import ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Reuters previously reported that the ban should take effect in January 2027, a year earlier than the originally planned phase-out of Russian energy imports.

The package also includes a full transaction ban on Russia's energy giants Rosneft and Gazpromneft, sanctions on 118 "shadow fleet" vessels, and third-country traders and refineries, namely those in China, buying Russian oil in violation of sanctions.

For the first time, the EU is sanctioning crypto platforms, as well as banks in Russia and elsewhere that help Moscow avoid sanctions. The package also targets 45 Russian and third-country companies used to import dual-use goods to Russia.

Western firms to invest $100 million in Ukraine's defense tech, ministry says

Four Western companies pledged to invest more than $100 million in Ukraine's defense technology sector at a conference in Lviv this week, the Digital Transformation Ministry said on Sept. 19.

The two-day Defense Tech Valley 2025, co-hosted by the ministry and the state-backed defense technology cluster Brave1 from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, brought together over 5,000 participants from more than 50 countries.

Dutch firm NUNC Capital committed 20 million euros ($23,5 million) to create and scale Ukrainian defense companies, focusing on NATO-oriented technologies such as advanced materials, electronic warfare systems, and smart manufacturing.

German-Luxembourg venture fund Verne Capital said it plans to invest up to 25 million euros ($29,3 million) in Ukrainian defense and cybersecurity innovations.

Sweden's Varangians fund unveiled a major investment plan, having already closed its first undisclosed deal.

U.S. investors led by Broadband Capital Investments plan to invest $15 million in Ukraine-based Swarmer, which specializes in drone swarm technology.

In addition, Oedipus Inc. announced its creation as the first permanent-capital fund in Europe dedicated solely to defense technologies, with a team experienced in investing in Ukrainian autonomous systems. The fund said it would soon announce plans for ambitious partnerships in Ukraine.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.