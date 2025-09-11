Air traffic restricted in eastern Poland after downing of Russian drones

Poland imposed air traffic restrictions along the country's borders with Ukraine and Belarus after Russia violated its airspace, the Polish Air Navigation Agency said on Sept. 10.

The measures, requested by the Polish Armed Forces' operational command, will remain in effect until Dec. 9. Night flights are banned except for military, state, and emergency aviation, while civilian drones are prohibited from flying.

Latvia also closed airspace along its eastern border until at least Sept. 18.

The restrictions were announced after Poland confirmed that its forces shot down Russian drones during an attack on Ukraine on Sept. 10, marking the first time a NATO member has engaged Moscow's military assets over its territory since the full-scale invasion began.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament on Sept. 10 that 19 violations of Polish airspace were recorded and several drones were downed by Polish and allied aircraft, including Dutch F-35s.

Warsaw's Chopin Airport and three others were temporarily shut down, with a Kyiv Independent reporter observing widespread flight delays.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski accused Russia of deliberately violating Poland's airspace.

The country, a NATO member on the eastern flank, triggered the alliance's Article 4, which allows consultations among allies when a member believes its security is threatened.

Moscow denied responsibility, with the Russian Defense Ministry saying it had "not planned to hit" targets in Poland, and Russia's charge d'affaires in Warsaw dismissing the claims.

While Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly crossed into NATO territory during strikes on Ukraine, Sept. 10 was the first confirmed instance of Polish defenses shooting them down.