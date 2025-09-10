Moscow claims 'no evidence' drones downed over Poland were Russian

Russia rejected Polish accusations on Sept. 10 that the drones shot down in Polish airspace overnight were of Russian origin, calling Warsaw's statements "unfounded."

Poland earlier confirmed downing drones during Russia's aerial assault on Ukraine, in what appeared to be the first case of a NATO member destroying Moscow's military assets over its own territory.

"No evidence has been presented that these drones are of Russian origin," Andrei Ordash, Moscow's charge d'affaires, told Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier confirmed that the drones were Russian, after authorities initially avoided naming their origin.

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Ordash, who is expected to appear by noon local time.

Poland, a NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank, has repeatedly accused Moscow of probing its defenses with drone flights. The incident follows a string of drone-related violations in recent weeks.

Polish authorities reported finding an unarmed drone near the Belarusian border village of Polatycze on Sept. 8. A Russian drone crashed in eastern Poland on Aug. 20, and on Sept. 3, two more drones entered Polish airspace but were not shot down.

Warsaw has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since the full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying tanks, heavy weapons, and ammunition.