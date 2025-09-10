KI logo
29 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Firefighters extinguish a fire that erupted following a Russian strike on Zhytomyr Oblast on Sept. 9, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

At least 29 civilians were killed and 30 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 10.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 415 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones, 42 cruise missiles, and one Iskander-M ballistic missile overnight. Air defenses intercepted 386 drones and 27 cruise missiles, but 21 drones and 16 missiles struck 17 locations.

Fifteen regions came under attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The deadliest strikes occurred in Donetsk Oblast, where 28 people were killed and 20 injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. At least 25 were killed and 18 wounded in the front-line village of Yarova when Russian forces bombed residents waiting in line to collect pensions.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, three people were injured, with a garment factory destroyed and a gas station, vehicles, and nearby buildings damaged, local officials said.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, one person was killed and another injured, while civilian enterprises and houses were damaged, according to Governor Vitalii Bunechko.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes injured four people across 12 settlements, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injured two people and damaged six houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The strikes highlight Moscow's reliance on large-scale aerial assaults against civilian areas as it continues to reject Kyiv's calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

The overnight strike also marked the first confirmed case of Polish forces downing Russian drones that violated its airspace. According to Kyiv, at least eight Russian unmanned aircraft were aimed at Poland.

"Moscow always tests the limits of what is possible and, if it does not encounter a strong reaction, remains at a new level of escalation," Zelensky wrote of the attacks.

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

