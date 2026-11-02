Zelensky says he's ready to meet Putin in Turkey

President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced readiness to meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Turkey to discuss peace talks, in an interview with CNN Turk published on Nov. 1.

A meeting between the leaders is essential, said Zelensky, adding that Turkey can be a practical and realistic mediator of future talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

The comments come ahead of expected technical-level talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi later in November.

Kyiv hopes the discussions could pave the way for an eventual leaders' summit — likely involving U.S. President Donald Trump — which it sees as crucial for resolving territorial issues.

The Kremlin has long avoided a face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Putin, proposing a phone call instead, the Kyiv Independent has learned.

Ukraine's president met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart, in Istanbul on Oct. 31 to discuss bilateral relations and security in the Black Sea.

Turkey has carefully balanced its relationship with both Kyiv and Moscow, maintaining economic ties with Russia while providing arms to Ukraine.

Ankara played a central role in establishing the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022, enabling the safe maritime export of grain before Moscow exited the deal a year later. Turkey has also hosted three rounds of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in 2025.

Zelensky's comments come amid Washington's efforts to revive peace talks, which have effectively stalled earlier this year as Russia demands that Kyiv cede Donbas, a partially occupied and strategically important region in Ukraine's east.

In the interview, Zelensky said the upcoming technical talks would focus on the possibility of a partial energy and maritime ceasefire, as well as exchanges of captives.

The leaders' summit would then tackle a path toward a full ceasefire and security guarantees, he said.

The president rejected the possibility of formally recognizing occupied territories as part of Russia and said a ceasefire should be established along the current front lines as a first step toward further talks.