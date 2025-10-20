KI logo
Monday, October 20, 2025
War

Gen. Drapatyi to head new task force amid Ukrainian command’s controversial corps shake-up

2 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Gen. Drapatyi to head new task force amid Ukrainian command’s controversial corps shake-up
Ukrainian general Mykhailo Drapatyi, pictured at a meeting at the National Ground Forces Academy in Lviv, on Jan. 25, 2025. (Mykhailo Drapatyi/Telegram)

Ukrainian general Mykhailo Drapatyi has been named the commander of the Armed Forces' new Joint Forces Task Force, a new command structure responsible for the front line in and around Kharkiv Oblast, the force announced on Oct. 20.

The move comes amid an ongoing and often nebulous restructuring of the Ukrainian high command that began with the announcement of a switch to a corps-based command system in February this year.

After General Staff chief Andrii Hnatov announced the "completion" of the corps reform, larger umbrella command structures, including the Dnipro operational-strategic group (OSUV) led by Drapatyi, were disbanded by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on Oct. 6.

Initially, the corps were expected to report directly to the General Staff, replacing the OSUVs. But according to this announcement, the new task force will directly coordinate the corps in its zone of responsibility.

This seemingly contradicts the initial purpose of the corps reform, which has been mired by problems, with critics saying it has yet to be properly implemented. The new corps commanders — each responsible for around five brigades — were meant to assume direct control of the units under their command, rather than relaying orders through temporary structures like the OSUV.

Article image
Proposed corps system reform of the Ukrainian army. (The Kyiv Independent)

"The close cooperation with young commanders of units that are part of the Joint Forces Command, as well as the acquired joint experience in operational planning, will give new impetus to the development of the capabilities of the Joint Forces Task Force and create additional opportunities for effective repelling of the enemy," the new command structure wrote on Facebook.

The announcement comes amid long-documented tension between Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and the 42-year-old Drapatyi, one of Ukraine's most highly regarded generals.

On June 1, Drapatyi submitted his resignation as Ground Forces commander after a Russian missile struck a training ground, leaving 12 soldiers dead and 60 injured.

According to unnamed sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda in a piece published on Oct. 6, the decision to dissolve the Dnipro OSUV, which covered all of the eastern front line, was motivated by Syrskyi's desire to reign in Drapatyi's influence in the Ukrainian military leadership.

Nearly a year on, Ukraine army’s shift to corps command struggles to deliver
Ukraine’s move to a corps-based command structure aimed to boost military efficiency. Almost a year later, the promised improvements remain out of reach. “It turned out to be an unfounded, hasty pseudo-solution,” said Bohdan Krotevych, the former commander of Ukraine’s Azov Brigade. The Ukrainian army, which entered the full-scale war in 2022 with brigades as its largest standing units, has spent the past year restructuring into a corps-based system. Under this new structure, corps, typically
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
General StaffKharkiv OblastOleksandr SyrskyiRussiaUkraine
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has worked as managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, and as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer. He has previously worked in OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine, and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support Farrell's front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. Francis is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks