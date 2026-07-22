We asked Ukrainian soldiers what they think about Drapatyi, their new commander-in-chief

L-R: Acting Defense Minister Major General Yevhen Khmara, former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi pose for a photo during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 22, 2026 (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office / AP)

Editor's note: The full names of some service members quoted in this story have not been disclosed for security reasons.

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi took over as Ukraine's commander-in-chief on July 21 after President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi, elevating one of the military's most battle-tested commanders to its top post.

"Drapatyi commands tremendous respect within the Ukrainian military — something that is extremely difficult to earn," Artem Kariakin, a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told the Kyiv Independent.

Drapatyi has been on the front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine since 2014, steadily building a reputation as a commander entrusted with some of Kyiv's most critical military operations. During the full-scale invasion, Drapatyi helped oversee the liberation of the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast in 2022 and later led the defense of Kharkiv Oblast as Russian forces opened a new offensive there in 2024.

Drapatyi, who had served as commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2025, was widely seen as a leading candidate to replace Syrskyi. The leadership change came after protesters across the country demanded Syrskyi's resignation in the wake of the controversial dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, whose conflict with the commander-in-chief had become increasingly public.

Fedorov outlined the rift during a July 16 press conference, arguing that Syrskyi held an outdated view of modern warfare, particularly the role of drones, and accusing the General Staff of systematically blocking the Defense Ministry's initiatives.

Mykhailo Fedorov, then-Defense Minister, in an unnamed location, on June 17, 2026. (Roman Pashkovskiy / Mykhailo Fedorov’s team)

For many Ukrainian service members, Drapatyi's appointment came as a welcome change. Soldiers have described him as not only an effective commander but also one who operates outside what they call the military's lingering "Soviet system."

"Syrskyi is a typical representative of the 'Soviet system,'" said Kyrylo, a combat medic with the 93rd Mechanized Brigade. "Drapatyi, on the other hand, has enjoyed broad respect since the days of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (in 2014), and I'd like to believe he'll be able to change that system."

"But I think he'll face significant resistance from the old military establishment."

The combat medic added that he hoped the new commander-in-chief would follow through on the military's corps-level reform, distribute resources more equitably among units, and refrain from sacrificing personnel in pursuit of "media victories."

"We can already see motivation improving."

Kariakin said Drapatyi's appointment was "the right decision at the right time," adding that the Ukrainian army currently needs new approaches to both offensive and defensive operations — something he believes the new commander-in-chief is capable of delivering.

"(Drapatyi) also has considerable experience in senior leadership positions within the Armed Forces, including commanding operational formations during numerous military campaigns. Such experience is extremely important for a position with this level of responsibility in our country," the soldier added.

Speaking to the Kyiv Independent, Alex Silva, a Brazilian soldier who has taken part in numerous operations since the start of the full-scale invasion, including in Kyiv and Kherson, expressed hope that the new commander-in-chief would also strengthen cooperation with foreign fighters serving in Ukraine's military.

People hold signs demanding the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the reinstatement of dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a fifth consecutive day of protests in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 20, 2026. (Mykhaylo Palinchak / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

"I view this change positively, as I previously had the impression that the lives of Latin American soldiers on the front lines were considered more expendable than those of other soldiers," Silva said.

"With these new changes in command, I hope to see equal treatment for all soldiers regardless of nationality, since we are all fighting together for the same cause: Ukraine's freedom."

A senior member of a prominent Ukrainian military unit, who spoke to the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity, also highlighted the differences between Drapatyi's approach and that of the previous commander-in-chief, comparing him to a Western-style military leader.

"General Drapatyi is solidly in the camp of Ukrainian military reformers who understand the need to aggressively improve military performance with truth, honesty, and a data-driven approach," the service member said.

"Right now, chat channels from my soldiers are exploding with joy. We can already see motivation improving. We all look forward to Drapatyi's leadership to bring a wise and decisive victory."