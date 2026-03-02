Zelensky proposes sending Ukrainian drone experts to Middle East in ceasefire push

Ukraine is ready to send its best experts in intercepting Iranian drones to the Middle East if regional leaders can convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a month-long ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg on March 2.

His remarks came after Iranian drone and missile attacks targeted cities in the Middle East, including Dubai, in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli coordinated strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, and a number of other top officials on Feb. 28. Tehran also launched attacks at Israel and U.S. military assets in Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Ukraine has gained unique experience in downing drones during Russia's full-scale war, many of which are Shahed-type drones that Tehran first started delivering to Moscow in 2022, Zelensky said. Since then, around 57,000 such drones have been used against Ukraine.

"I would suggest the following: leaders of the Middle East have great relations with Russians. They can ask Russians to implement a month-long ceasefire," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenksy proposed sending Ukraine's top operators of drone interceptors to the Middle East if a ceasefire is reached. He added that the ceasefire could last two weeks or two months to help protect civilians in the Middle East countries.

Kyiv has consistently pushed for an unconditional ceasefire, while Moscow has rejected this proposal, continuing its relentless attacks on Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said he hadn't received any direct requests from European or Middle Eastern countries to send Ukrainian experts for shooting down Iranian drones, after U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement that Ukrainian experts could provide guidance on intercepting them.

"We are ready to share this information. Let our partners come to us," Zelensky said.