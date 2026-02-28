KI logo
War

Israel, US say Khamenei killed in strikes, 'most' of Iran leadership 'gone'

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Israel, US say Khamenei killed in strikes, 'most' of Iran leadership 'gone'
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a state television broadcast in Tehran, Iran, on June 18, 2025. (Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed. Tehran has denied the claims.

According to senior Israeli officials who spoke to Reuters, Khamenei was confirmed dead on Feb. 28 following joint Israeli and U.S. strikes on targets across Iran, including his compound in the capital of Tehran.

"There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the Ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear program - and we will continue," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Israeli officials said his body had been recovered, while Iranian officials have rejected the allegations and accused Israel of "resorting to mental warfare."

In an interview with NBC News, U.S. President Donald Trump called the military strikes in Iran a "success" and said reports of Khamenei's death were "correct." He added that "most" of Iran's senior leadership is "gone," saying, "the people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone."

The reported deaths came shortly after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes in the early hours of Feb. 28. Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have subsequently called for regime change in Iran.

In response to the initial attacks, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. military bases in the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The escalation follows weeks of negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program. In recent days, U.S. officials made unverified claims that Iran was developing a missile capable of reaching U.S. territory and possessed enough material to build a nuclear weapon within days.

read also

‘Freedom to the Iranian people’ — Kyiv voices support for US-led strikes on Iran
“The reason for the current events is precisely the violence and arbitrariness of the Iranian regime, in particular the murders and repressions against peaceful protesters, which have become particularly large-scale in recent months,” the Foreign Ministry said in its Feb. 28 statement.
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
IranIsraelUnited StatesMiddle East
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 28
 (Updated:  )
'Freedom to the Iranian people' — Kyiv voices support for US-led strikes on Iran.

"The reason for the current events is precisely the violence and arbitrariness of the Iranian regime, in particular the murders and repressions against peaceful protesters, which have become particularly large-scale in recent months," the Foreign Ministry said in its Feb. 28 statement.

Friday, February 27
Show More

Editors' Picks