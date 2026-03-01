KI logo
Politics

Middle East tensions surge as Iran vows revenge, launches widespread retaliatory strikes

2 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Middle East tensions surge as Iran vows revenge, launches widespread retaliatory strikes
The famous Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is seen in flames after being hit by debris from an Iranian drone on Feb. 28 (Telegram)

Iranian officials and state media vowed sweeping retaliation after U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted senior leadership and military sites on Feb. 28, warning that a major response against both countries was imminent.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that "the most intense operation against Israel and the United States is set to begin," while state outlets warned that "revenge is coming."

The warning comes as Iranian state media confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed amid Israeli-U.S. strikes.

Iran already launched several rounds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel as well as areas hosting U.S. forces across the Middle East.

Become a member – go ad‑free

A U.S. airbase near Erbil in Iraq was struck, with footage and local reports indicating an explosion at the site.

Across the Gulf region, missiles and drones targeted military facilities, international airports, and strategic infrastructure in multiple countries, causing injuries and damage despite interceptions by air defense systems. Dubai, Zayed (Abu Dhabi), and Kuwait airports were damaged following separate attacks.

Civilian sites were also affected, including a high-rise residential building in Bahrain and luxury properties in Dubai, where drone debris reportedly struck buildings on or near major landmarks, including the Burj Al Arab.

Qatar said it intercepted several missiles reportedly aimed at al-Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Airlines across the Middle East have since cancelled or rerouted flights as airspace risks intensified.

Iranian officials framed the attacks as the beginning of a broader response, warning that further strikes would continue unless what they described as "aggression" by the U.S. and Israel stops, raising fears of a rapidly widening regional conflict.

read also

US, Israeli missiles strike Iran — here’s what it means for Russia
“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social, confirming U.S. invovlement in the strikes.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Middle EastIranUnited States
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, March 1
Sunday, March 1
 (Updated:  )
'Freedom to the Iranian people' — Kyiv voices support for US-led strikes on Iran.

"The reason for the current events is precisely the violence and arbitrariness of the Iranian regime, in particular the murders and repressions against peaceful protesters, which have become particularly large-scale in recent months," the Foreign Ministry said in its Feb. 28 statement.

Friday, February 27
Show More

Editors' Picks