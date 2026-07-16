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Zelensky dismisses Kyiv military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko

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by Sonya Bandouil
Zelensky dismisses Kyiv military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (Kyiv City State Administration / Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 16 dismissed Tymur Tkachenko as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to a decree published on the President's Office website.

The decree states that Tkachenko was relieved of his duties "in accordance with Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Legal Regime of Martial Law.'"

The statement did not provide a reason for the dismissal.

Tkachenko had served as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration since late 2025, overseeing the capital's military administration during Russia's full-scale war.

The announcement comes amid a broader wave of personnel changes by Zelensky, including the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on July 15, which has sparked public protests and criticism from parts of Ukraine's military and civil society.

The shakeup has fueled a wider debate over the direction of Ukraine's military and political leadership, particularly following Fedorov's public clash with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi over military reforms and command culture.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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