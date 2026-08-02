EU force boards Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean Sea

The Italian Navy led a joint European Union force in boarding a sanctioned Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on Aug. 2, Italy's Defense Ministry announced.

The boarding was part of Operation IRINI, the EU mission monitoring arms and oil trafficking in the Mediterranean.

On the morning of Aug. 2, the Italian vessel Thaon di Revel boarded the tanker Toa Payoh, a Russian shadow fleet vessel subject to EU sanctions. The inspection aimed to verify the ship's nationality, as it was sailing under a Cameroonian flag at the time of interception.

The Toa Payoh was intercepted in international waters west of Pantelleria, an island between Sicily and Tunisia. Initially, the ship's captain did not cooperate with Italian officers when asked to provide the requested documentation, Italy's Defense Ministry said.

The Thaon di Revel then made the decision to board, supported by a Greek naval vessel and Polish maritime patrol aircraft.

"I wish to commend the crew of the Thaon di Revel and all military personnel involved in the operation for the professionalism, preparedness, and resolve they demonstrated," Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said.

"This activity serves as further concrete evidence of Italy's contribution to security in the Mediterranean and to the European Union’s efforts."

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The two-hour operation was carried out "smoothly and safely," the ministry reported. Verification of the ship's documents is currently underway. The ministry did not say whether the tanker had been officially detained.

Operation IRINI was launched in 2020, with the original aim of enforcing the United Nations arms embargo on Libya. The mission's mandate has since expanded, and a number of Russian shadow fleet vessels in the Mediterranean have been inspected as part of the operation.

Individual European countries, including France, Sweden, Belgium, and the U.K, have also boarded suspected shadow fleet vessels that entered their territorial waters.

After Operation IRINI successfully boarded its fourth Russian vessel in the Mediterranean on July 20, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas announced that the bloc had agreed to allow a joint naval mission in the Indian Ocean to also intercept suspected shadow fleet tankers.

Russia's shadow fleet consists of thousands of aging, often uninsured vessels, which the Kremlin uses to transport oil and evade sanctions. Moscow finances its war machine in Ukraine through profits from oil exports while also using the ships to supply fuel to occupied Ukrainian territories.

The EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia includes a provision allowing member states to sell crude oil, grain, and other commodities seized from shadow fleet vessels. The profits of such sales cannot be transferred to any Russian individuals or entities.