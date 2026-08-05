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Head of body recovery group Platsdarm dies, wife says

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by Asami Terajima
Head of body recovery group Platsdarm dies, wife says
Oleksii Yukov, the founder of the Platsdarm body recovery group, poses for a photo in a warehouse for the identification of fallen soldiers from the front-line areas in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 28, 2026. (Francisco Richart/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Oleksii Yukov, the head of the well-known body recovery group Platsdarm, which conducts dangerous repatriation missions in eastern Ukraine, has died, his wife Yevheniia Kaluhina said on Aug. 5.

"My husband died," Kaluhina wrote on Facebook, without providing further details. The details of his death had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Born and raised in Sloviansk in eastern Donetsk Oblast, Yukov founded Platsdarm (Bridgehead) in his hometown when Russia launched its war on eastern Ukraine in 2014. Platsdarm became the first volunteer team in Ukraine to systematically search for dead bodies during the Donbas war.

Despite the heightened threat in the current drone-dominated phase of the war, Yukov continued to head out on repatriation missions in dangerous places, including the Sloviansk and Izium areas. The 40-year-old had been repatriating bodies for 27 years, initially starting out recovering the remains of soldiers from World War II.

Since the outbreak of Russia's war against Ukraine, Yukov repatriated the bodies of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, as well as civilians, despite the significant risk involved.

"Oleksii Yukov will always be in our ranks," Volodymyr Rybalkin, the head of Sviatohirsk Military Administration, said in a Facebook post.

"My friend, you are incredible, only a few people can do what you did..."

Yukov told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 2 that he had repatriated over 10,000 bodies.

Volunteer repatriation work, such as by Platsdarm, is crucial during the current war, where the increased drone threat has made it extremely dangerous to recover bodies from the front.

Without DNA confirmation, fallen soldiers whose bodies are not retrieved are often officially marked as missing in action (MIA). For families and loved ones, the return of a body allows them to hold a burial and begin to find closure.

Less than two weeks before his death, Yukov wrote on Facebook about the importance of repatriation efforts.

"Behind every search mission lies someone's soul, someone's prayers and hopes — the hope that a loved one will return from hell," Yukov said in a July 25 Facebook post.

"Whose smile and gaze ache deep inside."

"Here we must remember — as long as we fight for them, each of them has a chance to return!!! And we fight for them together with you, with your prayers and hopes here, in the groves and fields, bringing every soul back home."

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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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