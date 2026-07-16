Thousands rally in Kyiv, other cities against Defense Minister Fedorov's dismissal, demand reappointment

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on July 16 to demand that parliament reappoint Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister following his dismissal.

"Reappoint!" protesters chanted outside the President's Office in central Kyiv, waving Ukrainian flags and signs criticizing the decision.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's dismissal of Fedorov has sparked a wave of criticism from lawmakers, soldiers, veterans, and civil society figures, who argue Ukraine is losing one of its most effective wartime officials without a clear explanation.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (L) meets Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) at the military tech event in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 3, 2025. (Oleksandr Klymenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Reflecting on his tenure, Fedorov highlighted more than 20 major achievements, including disrupting Russian forces' access to Starlink systems, coordinating strikes against Russian logistics in occupied Crimea, and launching what he described as "an unpopular but extremely important" military reform.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been proposed as Ukraine's next defense minister. His appointment requires parliamentary approval, but several lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party have voiced opposition.

"Klymenko might not have enough votes," a lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People party told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

"It's not even about Fedorov. People have accumulated frustration and fatigue, and Fedorov's resignation may cause unexpected social turmoil," they added.

Pro-government lawmaker Mykyta Poturaev said he intends to resign in protest over the decision.

With the lawmaker who spoke with the Kyiv Independent suggesting that Zelensky may no reconsider and support Fedorov's reappointment.

Many demonstrators said the dismissal undermined confidence in reforms they believe Fedorov had begun implementing.

Tatiana Bohdanovska, 29, whose 22-year-old brother Kostiantyn Kaminskyi, call sign "Castet," was killed fighting in Kharkiv Oblast in 2022, said she viewed the decision as a betrayal of those who had sacrificed their lives defending Ukraine.

"My brother died believing this country would become different," Bohdanovska told the Kyiv Independent. "If the government had invested earlier in technology and supported the army the way it should have, maybe he would still be alive."

Protesters in Kyiv gather in support of Minister Fedorov dismissed as part of the ongoing government reshuffle in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 16, 2026. (Olena Zashko / Kyiv Independent)

She argued that Fedorov had begun modernizing Ukraine's military by investing in technology and tackling entrenched corruption.

"For the last six months, he produced results that soldiers supported," she said. "He started changing a system that is very old and very corrupt. Maybe someone in the government isn't ready for those changes. But we are — and that's why we're here."

Bohdanovska also compared Fedorov's dismissal to the replacement of former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, saying both decisions came after the officials had earned broad public trust.

Among the protesters was 25-year-old Heorhii Pavliuchenko, who described the decision as "one of the biggest mistakes" made by the government since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We need to do everything we can to keep our army strong," Pavliuchenko said. "One of those decisions is bringing Fedorov back."

He said Fedorov's leadership stood out because of his willingness to embrace innovation and maintain close ties with front-line troops.

"He's young, he's innovative, and I think he still has a connection with soldiers and with ordinary people," Pavliuchenko said. "Klymenko represents the old Soviet-style system that needs to change."

The demonstrations remained peaceful as of publication, with protesters calling on lawmakers to reject Klymenko's nomination and reverse Zelensky's decision.