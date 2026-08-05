UK defense chief meets with Zelensky in Kyiv, pledges support for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with new British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv on Aug. 5, marking the British official's first visit to the Ukrainian capital.

The meeting came a day after a massive Russian ballistic missile and drone attack killed at least 17 people and injured dozens more in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Zelensky briefed Streeting on the consequences of the strike and warned that Russia wants to significantly increase the production of ballistic missiles by winter.

The two discussed ways the U.K. could help Ukraine better protect its cities and communities from ballistic missile threats through bilateral and multilateral support, including the continued supply of critical defense equipment.

Zelensky and Streeting also explored opportunities for the joint production of certain weapons and discussed expanding sanctions against Russian enterprises involved in ballistic missile production.

"The United Kingdom and Ukraine both have strong capabilities, proven in war," Zelensky said on Telegram. "Everything that weakens Russia's war machine and its reliance on ballistic terror is important."

The Ukrainian president also thanked King Charles III, Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and the British people for their continued support of Ukraine.

Speaking to ITV News during his visit, Streeting said he and new U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham "felt it was important to demonstrate very early on the unwavering and unequivocal support that this government has for Ukraine."

He added that Britain remains invested in Ukraine's victory because "they are fighting for the very freedom and democracy that we cherish ourselves."

Burnham became the U.K.'s new prime minister on July 20, succeeding Keir Starmer as leader of a country long counted among Ukraine's staunchest wartime allies.