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This Egyptian came to Russia to study. Now he's a POW in Ukraine
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How did an Egyptian student end up fighting in Ukraine? A Russian passport, military benefits, and a fast track to citizenship convinced Egyptian student Mohamed Salah to sign a contract with the Russian army.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.