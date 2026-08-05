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This Egyptian came to Russia to study. Now he's a POW in Ukraine

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How did an Egyptian student end up fighting in Ukraine? A Russian passport, military benefits, and a fast track to citizenship convinced Egyptian student Mohamed Salah to sign a contract with the Russian army.
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Europe needs more than soldiers if Russia attacks, defense expert says

Europe needs more than soldiers if Russia attacks, defense expert says

How Russia recruits spies through social media | Ukraine This Week

How Russia recruits spies through social media | Ukraine This Week

How Ukrainian farmers grow watermelons near the front line

How Ukrainian farmers grow watermelons near the front line

Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine

Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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