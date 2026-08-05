Ukraine's air defense missile deliveries drop by two-thirds, new Russian tactic compounds problems for Kyiv

Allied supplies of air defense missiles fell by two-thirds in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 5 following a meeting with senior military officials.

The statement came after a Russian attack on Aug. 5, during which Ukrainian forces failed to intercept any of the 24 ballistic missiles or four Zircon anti-ship missiles launched at the country, according to the Air Force's daily report.

Days earlier, Ukraine managed to shoot down only one of 27 ballistic missiles on Aug. 1, citing shortages of air defense missiles, particularly U.S.-made Patriots.

"Our partners do have the missiles," Zelensky said on X.

"It is important that the necessary political decisions on supplies and the acceleration of production processes are ultimately made – including decisions on localization in Ukraine," the president added.

While interceptor shortages remain a major concern, a senior Ukrainian official familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent that they were not the decisive factor behind Ukrainian forces' failure to intercept missiles during the Aug. 5 attack.

According to the source, Russia conducted highly effective drone reconnaissance throughout the day before the strike and then launched a large number of ballistic missiles simultaneously, approaching from multiple directions at once. Intercepting all of them would have been virtually impossible even if Ukraine had possessed more interceptor missiles, the source added.

As Russia continues to increase the number of ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv is seeking ways to strengthen its defenses. Zelensky has appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump for a license to produce Patriot air defense missiles domestically, while the White House said it has not yet made a final decision on the request.

Ukraine is also placing hopes on developing its own ballistic missile interceptors to reduce dependence on foreign supplies. Ukrainian defense company Fire Point is continuing development of the FP7.X interceptor, known as the Freya project.

Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh said in a Reuters interview that the company expects to achieve its first successful ballistic missile interception by mid-2027 and that 13 European industrial partners have joined the project.

Another challenge for Ukraine is what it sees as gaps in the effectiveness of its partners' sanctions policies. Speaking on Aug. 3 at the annual meeting of the heads of Ukraine's diplomatic missions, Zelensky said that key Russian ballistic weapons manufacturers continue to evade international sanctions.

The president called for closer coordination among partner countries, arguing that this would allow them to impose secondary sanctions on banks and other financial institutions that facilitate payments for Russia's defense industry.