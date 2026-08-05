Former Ukrainian ambassador to US charged in corruption case

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's former ambassador to the U.S., has been charged with illicit enrichment, an anti-corruption prosecutor said at a hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Aug. 5.

The court is considering pre-trial restrictions for Stefanishyna now.

Stefanishyna failed to declare two apartments, cash she spent on renovating the apartments, her mother’s medical treatment, airline tickets, and the rental of another apartment, the prosecutor said.

In addition, she failed to disclose her use of a Mercedes car registered to one of her subordinates, according to the prosecutor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Stefanishyna from her post on Aug. 3.

Before the charges were announced, Stefanishyna had also been investigated by the NABU in a case linked to alleged corruption at the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). Ukrainian media reported in 2025 that companies linked to Stefanishyna's former husband had received contracts to manage assets seized by the ARMA.

Speculation that Stefanishyna could leave her post because of the corruption case has persisted since a surprise government reshuffle began in mid-July. According to her, she decided to resign for "personal reasons."

Stefanishyna's planned resignation was perceived by analysts as the trigger for the government reshuffle since Yuliia Svyrydenko, who was fired as prime minister, was expected to replace Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.

However, a person with direct knowledge told the Kyiv Independent that Svyrydenko hasn't yet agreed to accept the post.

A source familiar with the situation told the Kyiv Independent that the reshuffle had been planned before Stefanishyna's decision to resign but her ouster contributed to the Cabinet's resignation.

Stefanishyna had also been charged in a separate embezzlement case in 2019.

Before being appointed as ambassador to the U.S. in 2025, Stefanishyna served as deputy prime minister for European integration from 2020 to 2025 and as justice minister from 2024 to 2025.