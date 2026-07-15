Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov after military leadership meeting, source says

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister, according to a Ukrainian official familiar with the matter who spoke to the Kyiv Independent.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been offered to become Ukraine's next defense minister, a lawmaker from the governing Servant of the People party told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

It remains unclear whether Fedorov will be appointed to another role within the Ukrainian government.

The decision follows a meeting between Zelensky, Fedorov, and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, during which were to discuss key challenges facing Ukraine's military, including mobilization.

Asked by journalists about Fedorov's possible dismissal, Zelensky declined to comment directly, saying only that he wants Ukraine's military to be "united" and "on the same page."

"The priority is dialogue between the army and the Defense Ministry, solving the problems of (recruitment), and closing the sky," he said, while confirming the meeting.