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Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov after military leadership meeting, source says

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by Oleksiy Sorokin
Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov after military leadership meeting, source says
Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov attends the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Jan. 14, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister, according to a Ukrainian official familiar with the matter who spoke to the Kyiv Independent.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been offered to become Ukraine's next defense minister, a lawmaker from the governing Servant of the People party told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

It remains unclear whether Fedorov will be appointed to another role within the Ukrainian government.

The decision follows a meeting between Zelensky, Fedorov, and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, during which were to discuss key challenges facing Ukraine's military, including mobilization.

Asked by journalists about Fedorov's possible dismissal, Zelensky declined to comment directly, saying only that he wants Ukraine's military to be "united" and "on the same page."

"The priority is dialogue between the army and the Defense Ministry, solving the problems of (recruitment), and closing the sky," he said, while confirming the meeting.

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Oleksiy Sorokin

Deputy Chief Editor

Oleksiy Sorokin is the co-founder and deputy chief editor at the Kyiv Independent. He is tasked with building the organization and leading the hiring, editing, and newsletter workstreams. Oleksiy is the author of the "WTF is wrong with Russia?" newsletter, sent out every Thursday. For his work, Oleksiy was included in the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Oleksiy holds a BA from the University of Toronto.

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