Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tula Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted a warehouse belonging to major Russian online retailer Wildberries in Russia's Tula Oblast overnight on Aug. 5, monitoring channels reported.

A fire engulfed a Wildberries warehouse in the town of Aleksin in Russia's Tula Oblast after it was targeted by Ukrainian drones, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

Aleksin is located approximately 320 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of Ukraine's border with Russia.

The latest attack on one of the retailers follows a sustained Ukrainian strike campaign against Wildberries logistics centers across Russia in recent weeks.

Wildberries lists a range of military equipment on its website, including drone components and body armor.

The company's banking arm was sanctioned by the EU in July over its financial contribution to Russia's state budget. Wildberries also plays a significant role in the Russian consumer economy.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Aug. 4, Ukrainian forces launched a wide-ranging drone attack on Russia, reportedly striking logistics and oil infrastructure in various regions.

After Ukrainian drones were seen flying over the Russian city of Chekhov in Moscow Oblast, photos and videos posted to social media by local residents appear to show thick black smoke rising from a Wildberries logistics hub in the city, located about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the Kremlin.