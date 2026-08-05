Russian 'Ghoul' drone company chief critically injured in car bombing, media report

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A car explosion near the Russian city of Yekaterinburg killed a driver and critically injured Vladimir Tkachuk, head of a defense firm producing "Ghoul" attack drones for the Russian military, Russian media reported on Aug. 5.

"The general director of Uraldronzavod, which produces Ghoul drones, Vladimir Tkachuk, was injured in a car explosion," Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services. "He is in intensive care in serious condition."

The explosion occurred in the village of Bolshoy Istok in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast. Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that an explosive device had been planted in Tkachuk's vehicle.

Local outlet 66.RU said Tkachuk was outside the car when it exploded, while the driver died at the scene. The precise circumstances of the blast remain unclear.

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case on suspicion of attempted murder, according to TASS. Russian officials have not publicly identified a suspect or motive.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack.

Tkachuk is the founder and head of Uraldronzavod and runs the pro-war Telegram channel "Obsessed with War."

Uraldronzavod manufactures the low-cost Ghoul family of FPV (first-person-view) attack drones, which Russian forces use against Ukrainian troops and equipment across the front line.

The blast came four days after a separate explosion at a Moscow restaurant reportedly killed Danil Peredriy, the son-in-law of Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Alexander Chaiko. Chaiko, who was reportedly holding a private birthday celebration at the restaurant, may have been the intended target. No connection between the two explosions has been established.

Russian military officials and other figures involved in Moscow's full-scale invasion have previously been targeted in car bombings and other attacks, sometimes in Ukrainian-led operations.