Son-in-law of Russian aerospace forces chief killed in Moscow blast, journalists say

The son-in-law of Russia’s Aerospace Forces commander was killed in an explosion at Moscow's Balzi Rossi restaurant on Aug. 1, Agentstvo, an independent Russian media outlet, reported on Aug. 5.

Agentstvo cited Russia’s register of legal entities, according to which Daniil Perediry’s sole proprietorship was terminated due to his death on Aug. 1.

Peredriy is the son-in-law of Oleksandr Chaiko, commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces.

Agentstvo also reported, citing a Russian database, that one of Peredriy’s personal documents had expired on Aug. 1.

Chayko was the target of the explosion at Moscow's Balzi Rossi restaurant on Aug. 1, a source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.

The explosion killed five people and injured 21 others.

Maria, Chaiko's daughter and Peredriy's wife, was also believed to have been injured in the explosion, Russian independent outlet Verstka reported, citing an undisclosed source close to the restaurant's management.

Russian independent media outlet Astra reported that the restaurant was closed to the public on the day of the explosion for a private event. An eyewitness told Astra that vehicles with black license plates, which are used by the Russian Armed Forces and several other law enforcement agencies, were also parked near the restaurant.

A security guard reportedly stopped a woman who was attempting to bring a box into the restaurant and was told it contained a gift. Suspecting something was wrong, the guard decided to inspect the parcel, at which point an explosion occurred. The explosive device was detonated remotely, according to the Russian pro-government newspaper Kommersant.

The alleged assassination attempt against Chayko followed an attack on Ukraine's Khartiia Brigade Commander Oleksandr Obolienskyi in Kharkiv in late July.

"We will definitely respond to this attempted strike against Ukraine and the Ukrainian commander," Zelensky wrote on X following the attack.

Ukrainian authorities had not commented on the incident in Moscow at the time of publication.

Russian officials described the bombing as a terrorist attack but did not publicly identify its intended target.

read also Russian Aerospace Forces commander Alexander Chayko targeted in Moscow restaurant bombing, source says







