Zelensky dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to US Stefanishyna

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from her post as Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., according to a decree published on the presidential website on Aug. 3.

The move comes amid a major government reshuffle and a broader rotation of Ukraine's ambassadors.

Speculation that Stefanishyna could leave her post has persisted since the government's surprise reshuffle began in mid-July. According to her, she decided to resign for "personal reasons."

"Representing Ukraine in Washington while the country is fighting for its very existence has been the greatest honor of my life," Stefanishyna said on social media.

"I'll continue serving Ukraine and working toward our victory wherever I can be useful."

Zelensky didn't provide a reason for Stefanishyna's dismissal and has yet to announce her successor.

He had initially planned to appoint recently dismissed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko as Ukraine's ambassador to Washington. But she hasn't agreed to the offer, dealing an unexpected blow to the presidential administration's plans.

Stefanyshina's departure also comes amid speculation that she could face criminal charges.

She has been investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged irregularities involving the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, although she has not been formally charged.

Ukrainian media previously reported that companies linked to her former husband had received contracts to manage seized assets. She was also charged in a separate embezzlement case in 2019.

While Stefanishyna did not address the issue in her statement, she said she would soon answer the questions she has been receiving.