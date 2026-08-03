Over 42,000 Russian losses recorded in July, marking 2026 high, General Staff reports

Russia's Armed Forces suffered 42,860 personnel losses in July, amounting for the highest monthly total of 2026, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Aug. 1.

The estimates, includes soldiers killed, wounded, missing, and captured, marked the first time this year that the totals surpassed 40,000 Russian losses — with the previous annual high recorded at 39,290 personnel losses in June.

On average, Russian losses have averaged about 34,000 personnel per month throughout 2026, according to statistics provided by the General Staff.

While Russia's increasing casualty rates have partially contributed to Moscow's stalling progress along the front line, the figures have also concerned Ukrainian officials amid the threat of a new wave of Russian mobilization.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on July 25, citing intelligence reports, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "preparing the conditions for expanding mobilization" as the toll of mounting Russian losses on the battlefield continues to surpass Russian recruitment efforts.

On July 25, Zelensky said that Moscow enlisted 221,000 people into the Russian military thus far in 2026, while sustaining nearly 225,500 losses among Russian soldiers, including 131,000 killed and almost 93,000 wounded this year alone.

The General Staff's total later in the month showed that Russia has sustained 238,650 losses this year.

Zelensky latest comments come amid a chorus of warnings that Moscow is planning to recruit more soldiers in the coming months.

In addition to recruiting Russian citizens, Zelensky said in his evening address that Moscow is preparing to receive an additional 30,000 North Korean troops to support its war against Ukraine.

In a separate interview with Fox News on July 31, Zelensky estimated that Russian forces had suffered around 1.6 million military casualties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including approximately 700,000 killed.

The president also disclosed new estimates of military casualties for Ukraine, saying that around 50,000 Ukrainian service members had been killed and approximately 400,000 wounded.







