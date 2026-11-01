Zelensky confirms attack on Russian rocket fuel factory, missile launcher system

Ukraine successfully attacked Russia's Kamensky Plant, a missile production facility in Rostov Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Nov. 1.

The General Staff reported an attack on the factory the previous day, using a combination of drones and Neptune cruise missiles.

"Our long-range strikes have targeted the Rostov region. The Kamensky Plant – a Russian defense industry facility involved in missile production – has been struck," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The Kamensky facility has been sanctioned by the EU, the U.K., and the U.S., for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine. Located some 15 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, the plant produces solid rocket propellant for a range of Russian rockets, missiles, and aircraft weapons.

"A ‘Pantsir-S2’ system and a command and control vehicle belonging to the S-400 ‘Triumph’ system were also struck," Zelensky said, causing an estimated $70 million in damage.

The attack comes as Russia continues to pummel Ukrainian cities, civilians, and energy infrastructure, ahead of what is expected to be Ukraine's most difficult winter yet.

Ukraine lacks sufficient air defenses to counter Russia's attacks, and even though allies approve the transfer of interceptor missiles, Zelensky has said the amounts delivered have been too little, and beset with delays.

The attack against the Kamensky Plant comes as Ukraine has intensified its long-range strikes inside Russia and across Russian-occupied territories since the summer, hitting targets such as oil refineries, military-industrial plants, and airfields, aimed at degrading Russia's military-industrial capacity.

Carrying out attacks against facilities producing the ingredients of Russian missiles and drones, and launch systems such as the S-400, are other means by which Ukraine can protect its cities from future attacks.

"We are rightfully defending ourselves against Russian aggression and doing everything we can to limit Russia’s ability to continue it," Zelensky said.