Ukraine hits plant producing fuel for Russian multiple-launch rocket systems in Rostov Oblast, military says

Ukrainian drones and Neptune cruise missiles targeted the Kamensky Factory, one of the largest chemical plants in Russia, in Rostov Oblast overnight on Oct. 31, the General Staff reported.

The plant, located in the Russian city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, some 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, produces solid rocket propellant for the Uragan, Smerch, and Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as other missile systems and aircraft weapons.

The Kamensky factory has been sanctioned by the E.U., U.K., and U.S. for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military, the attack caused a fire at a warehouse storing finished products and damaged four production units.

"Strikes on solid rocket propellant production facilities reduce the Russian army's ability to attack Ukrainian settlements with multiple-launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces also struck four Russian military supply depots near Russian-occupied Khartsyzk and Dokuchaievsk in Donetsk Oblast, Novovasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Novoaidar in Luhansk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the reports. Russian officials haven't commented on the General Staff's statement.

The reported attack comes as Ukraine has intensified its long-range strikes inside Russia and across Russian-occupied territories since the summer, hitting targets such as oil refineries, military-industrial plants, and airfields, aimed at degrading Russia's military-industrial capacity.

Earlier in the week, Ukraine reported on oct. 26 hitting the territory of the Energia plant, the sole Russian manufacturer of batteries for glide bomb guidance and correction modules.