YouTube Thumbnail Designer for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a video creator position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent is seeking a creative thumbnail designer to join our team. You'll be responsible for creating eye-catching thumbnails for YouTube that effectively represent our video content.

Responsibilities

Design high-quality, engaging thumbnails that accurately reflect the video's content and entice viewers to click.

Create and maintain a consistent visual style that aligns with our brand identity and editorial guidelines.

Stay up-to-date on design trends and best practices for thumbnails across various platforms (e.g., YouTube and social media).

Collaborate with content creators and editors to understand video concepts and key messaging.

Be receptive to feedback and create new iterations of thumbnail designs to achieve optimal results.

Meet deadlines in a fast-paced media environment.

Qualifications

Proven experience as a graphic designer with a portfolio showcasing thumbnail design skills.

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop and other relevant design software (e.g., Illustrator).

Excellent understanding of visual composition, color theory, and typography.

A keen eye for detail and a passion for creating visually appealing content.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

The ability to work independently and manage multiple creative projects.





This is a freelance position. To submit your application, please attach your CV, portfolio, and a cover letter detailing your suitability for the role.