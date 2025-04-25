The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Steve Witkoff, Russia, Peace Talks, United States, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Witkoff meets with Putin in Moscow, Kremlin says

by Yuliia Taradiuk April 25, 2025 11:53 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Russia's top economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev talks to US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff in Saint Petersburg on April 11, 2025 (Vyacheslav Prokofyev / POOL / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 25.

Witkoff's trip follows a mass missile attack on Ukraine overnight on April 24, which saw a combined 215 missiles and drones launched at the country. Many of the missiles and drones targeted Kyiv, killing 12 and injuring 87.

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to broker a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, but Washington has warned it may withdraw from the mediation process if no progress is made in the coming days.

U.S. President Donald Trump on April 24 said that both Russia and Ukraine "want peace," adding that he had set a deadline to finalize a deal aimed at ending the war.

"So we are thinking very strongly that they both want peace," Trump said during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

"But they have to get to the table. We've been waiting a long time. They have to get to the table. And I think we're going to get peace."

Witkoff has visited Russia several times this year and met with Putin on at least three occasions.

The envoy has drawn criticism from both U.S. and Ukrainian officials for promoting Kremlin-aligned positions, including the idea of trading Ukrainian territory for peace.

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Most popular

News Feed

6:04 PM
Video

Chornobyl isn’t safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia’s brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.