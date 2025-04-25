Witkoff meets with Putin in Moscow, Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 25.

Witkoff's trip follows a mass missile attack on Ukraine overnight on April 24, which saw a combined 215 missiles and drones launched at the country. Many of the missiles and drones targeted Kyiv, killing 12 and injuring 87.

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to broker a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, but Washington has warned it may withdraw from the mediation process if no progress is made in the coming days.

U.S. President Donald Trump on April 24 said that both Russia and Ukraine "want peace," adding that he had set a deadline to finalize a deal aimed at ending the war.

"So we are thinking very strongly that they both want peace," Trump said during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

"But they have to get to the table. We've been waiting a long time. They have to get to the table. And I think we're going to get peace."

Witkoff has visited Russia several times this year and met with Putin on at least three occasions.

The envoy has drawn criticism from both U.S. and Ukrainian officials for promoting Kremlin-aligned positions, including the idea of trading Ukrainian territory for peace.