Zelensky: We would like a 'common understanding that Russia is the aggressor,' not Ukraine

Ukraine would like to have a "common understanding that Russia is the aggressor," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a wide-ranging interview with American commentator Ben Shapiro released on April 24.

"(Y)ou shouldn't be saying that Ukraine and Russia started this war, I believe that it's painful for our people to hear," Zelensky added.

U.S. President Donald Trump and the White House have made inflammatory comments, claiming Ukraine shares the blame for Russia's war. On Feb. 18, Trump said Ukraine "should have never started" Russia's war.

Zelensky said that Ukraine is defending against Russia's war and did not start it, comparing Ukraine's relations with Russia and the U.S. as opposite of one another.

"You have to understand Ukraine, that we are defending against Russia's offense and we believe Russia is an enemy, we believe (the) United States is a true and real friend," Zelensky said.

Zelensky thanked the U.S. for its role as a mediator to stop Russia's war, but emphasized that Ukraine views the U.S. as an ally.

"We know that (the) United States has a position to serve as the mediator in this conflict, that is the choice made by the United States, but we consider (the) United States as a strong, strategic partner," Zelensky said.

"We would really like to have peace through strength that would be used towards Russia... because they are the one who is the aggressor," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he expects to hold more meaningful conversations with Trump and noted Ukraine counts on its "strategic partnership" with the U.S.

"I think that we will have more fruitful meetings with President Trump," he said.

Zelensky noted the U.S. plays a key role in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war through materiel support, but has not paid for pensions or salaries in Ukraine.

"(T)he United States (has) to know that they were not feeding our pensioners and our soldiers with regards to the salary or the compensation, surely you've provided the most important aspect, that is the weapons," he said.

Far-right American commentator Tucker Carlson claimed the U.S. funds Ukraine's "retirement accounts" in an interview with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, released on April 4.

On April 23, Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."

"That was the proposal put forward by the United States on March 11 of this year — and it was absolutely reasonable," Zelensky said.

So far, Russia has not agreed to an unconditional ceasefire and continues its war against Ukraine.

Twelve people were killed and 90 civilians, including six children, were injured in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on April 24.