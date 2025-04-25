The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Europe, NATO, security guarantees
Edit post

Ukraine, allies working on security guarantees potentially similar to NATO Article 5, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 26, 2025 12:28 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and its allies are working on security guarantees that offer "the protection that Article 5 provides to NATO countries," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 25.

U.S., U.K., German, French, and Ukrainian officials met in London on April 23. A copy of a peace proposal given to the U.S. by Ukrainian and European officials earlier this week calls for a NATO "Article 5-like agreement" backed by the U.S.

Zelensky said Ukraine and its allies worked on security guarantees at the London meeting on April 23.

"There were American proposals or visions, a group in London worked on this, consisting of our colleagues from Europe and the United States," Zelensky told journalists.

Zelensky clarified that Ukraine and Europe did not propose Article 5 protection from NATO itself, but that the security guarantees mirror the protection it offers.

"Not Article 5 itself, but specifically those forces and the protection that Article 5 provides to NATO countries," he said.

If Ukraine does not receive backing to join NATO, "then at this time we need security guarantees," Zelensky said.

The president noted, "these are proposals, and our responses to these proposals," and not finalized security guarantees.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Ukraine could be barred from joining NATO as part of a potential peace deal to end Russia's war.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on March 19, "Extending NATO's Article 5 to Ukraine seems to be the simplest and most effective proposal of all, also because it would help call a possible bluff."

"If Russia does not plan to invade its neighbors again, it is not clear why it should not accept security guarantees that are only defensive," she said.

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.