Trump was only joking about ending Russia’s war in Ukraine in 24 hours, he says in interview with Time

by Yuliia Taradiuk April 25, 2025 4:58 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump laughs during a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House on December 3, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ending Russia’s war in Ukraine in "24 hours" was "an exaggeration" made "in jest," U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time published on April 25.

Speaking at the White House in an interview on April 22 ahead of his first 100 days in office, Trump was asked about his achievements so far, including his administration's ongoing efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.

Before winning the election in November, Trump had repeatedly said he would end Russia’s war within 24 hours. Upon taking office, this was extended to "within 100 days," a prospect that currently seems highly unlikely.

When asked about his original claim of 24 hours, Trump said he was speaking "figuratively," adding he "said that as an exaggeration."

"Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended," he added.

Video compilations of Trump's multiple "24 hours" claims show him speaking authoritatively, forcefully, seriously, and with little to no sign of any "jest."

The Trump administration is now intensifying efforts to broker a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, but Washington has warned it may withdraw from the mediation process if no progress is made in the coming days.

Trump on April 24 said that both Russia and Ukraine "want peace," adding that he had set a deadline to finalize a deal aimed at ending the war.

‘End policy of appeasement’ — European foreign affairs chairs rebuke Trump’s Russia stance
“Negotiating with the war criminal Putin is evidently futile,” a statement signed by officials from eight countries said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Chornobyl isn’t safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia’s brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
