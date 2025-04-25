The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine will only discuss occupied territories after a ceasefire is reached, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 26, 2025 1:46 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Crimea must be returned diplomatically, and Ukraine is open to discussing its territories only after a full, unconditional ceasefire has been reached, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 25.

"A full unconditional ceasefire opens the possibility to discuss everything," Zelensky told journalists.

Washington's latest proposal for ending Russia's war against Ukraine reportedly includes U.S. de jure recognition of Moscow's control over Crimea. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier on April 25 that Ukraine may be forced to temporarily give up some territories to Russia.

"I agree with President Trump that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control of the Crimean peninsula by force of arms," Zelensky said.

Earlier on April 25, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Crimea "will stay with Russia," reiterating recent remarks made by the U.S. president.

Zelensky called for Ukraine's allies to continue to pressure Russia using diplomatic means to bring an end to its illegal occupation of Ukraine's territories.

"But the world has sanctions, opportunities, other economic pressure, diplomatic pressure to talk about this, to discuss territorial issues," he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine is open to discussing occupied territories "only after a complete, unconditional ceasefire.”

"We are ready for dialogue in any... format, at any time, but only after a real signal that Russia is ready to end the war," Zelensky said.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

On April 23, Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."

"That was the proposal put forward by the United States on March 11 of this year — and it was absolutely reasonable," Zelensky said.

Front-line situation not severe enough for Ukraine to be forced to accept Trump’s deal, experts say
Russia is waging small-scale assaults across the entire front, but the situation on the battlefield is nowhere near bad enough for Ukraine to be forced into an unfavorable peace deal, military analysts and soldiers told the Kyiv Independent. Since Ukraine announced the start of the Russian spring offensive in early
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

