Ukraine, Russia 'very close to a deal,' Trump says

Ukraine and Russia "are very close to a deal" to end Russia's war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 25.

"They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off.' Most of the major points are agreed to," Trump said in a social media post.

The U.S. has intensified efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine amid threats that the White House will drop the initiative if an agreement is not reached soon. "I think we have a deal with both, I hope they do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on April 23.

Trump called for Ukraine and Russia to meet at an elevated diplomatic level to conclude peace talks. According to him, the majority of the peace agreement has already been agreed upon.

The U.S. president condemned Russia's war and said the U.S. is ready to help bring an end to it, despite previous threats to abandon the effort if an agreement is not reached soon.

"Stop the bloodshed, now. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the end to this cruel and senseless war!" Trump said.

"A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said on April 25, following U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow the same day.

Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 25.

"Work on the overall peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is going smoothly. Success seems to be in the future!" Trump said earlier on April 25.

The U.S. president has increased pressure on Ukraine as the White House intensifies efforts to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump has in recent days suggested the U.S. could de jure recognize Russian control of Crimea, among other major concessions for Ukraine.