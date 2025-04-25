The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ceasefire, Peace Talks
Starmer hopes Ukraine-Russia ceasefire can be reached by summer, Telegraph reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2025 11:26 AM 2 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to troops in an undisclosed military base on April 22, 2025. (Neil Hall/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia could be announced by this summer, he said in an interview with the Telegraph published on April 24.

"It’s got to be a ceasefire that is on terms that all parties can accept, including Ukraine, and it’s got to be a lasting ceasefire," Starmer said.

His comments come as the U.S. pushes for a ceasefire in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has already agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine signed off on during talks with the U.S. in Jeddah with President Volodymyr Zelensky insisting on a full and unconditional ceasefire.

So far, Moscow has refused.

According to Starmer, Russia must come to the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire. He opposed a temporary truce, suggesting that Russia could launch another invasion of Ukraine in the future.

"They’ve done it before, I’ve no doubt that they will do it again," he added.

Trump is reportedly weighing de jure recognition of Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from joining NATO as part of a potential peace deal.

Europe will not support any U.S. move to recognize Russian control over occupied Crimea and will not pressure Kyiv to accept it, the Financial Times (FT) reported on April 24, citing undisclosed Western officials.

News Feed

6:04 PM
Video

Chornobyl isn’t safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia’s brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.