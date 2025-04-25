The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Pavlohrad, Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure at least 22 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova April 25, 2025 11:36 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on April 25, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people and injured at least 22 others over the past day, regional authorities said on April 25.

Ukrainian forces downed 41 out of 103 Shahed-type drones and other drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Forty more drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

A Russian drone attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed three people, including a child, and injured at least 14 other people, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Three children, aged six, 15 and 17, are among the injured.

The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 25, 2025. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

A 36-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack near Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Two women, aged 78 and 83, suffered injuries as a result of Russia's shelling near Kupiansk, he added.

Two people were killed in Myrnohrad and Yarova in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three more people were injured in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 37 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed, and three other people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Chornobyl isn’t safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia’s brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
