Peace talks 'moving in the right direction' but 'need to be defined,' Lavrov claims

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed peace talks are "moving in the right direction," but noted "specific points... need to be defined" in an interview with CBS News released on April 24.

"Well, the president of the United States believes — and I believe rightly so — that we are moving in the right direction," Lavrov said.

"The statement by the (U.S.) president mentions a deal, and we are ready to reach a deal, but there are some specific points, elements of this deal, which need to be defined," Lavrov added.

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing de jure recognizing Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from joining NATO as part of a potential peace deal. "I think we have a deal with both (Russia and Ukraine), I hope they do it," Trump said on April 23.

"(W)e are busy with this exact process and the United States did not spell out the elements of the deal," he claimed.

"Well, you don't trust the word of the president of the United States?" Lavrov said when pressed by journalists to confirm if Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

It has been reported that Witkoff will meet Putin in Moscow on April 25.

"We continue our contacts with the American side with the deal with Ukraine. There are several signs that we are moving in the right direction," he said.

The U.S. could reportedly de jure recognize Russian control over Crimea and de facto recognize Moscow's illegal occupation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukraine would be prohibited from joining NATO, but would remain permitted to pursue EU membership. Sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 would be lifted, and the U.S. and Russia would pursue deeper energy and economic cooperation.

"President Trump is probably the only leader on Earth who recognizes the need to address the root causes of this situation. This was a mistake by the Biden administration, and he wants to rectify this, Lavrov claimed.

On April 23, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the U.S. presented a "very explicit proposal" to Ukraine and Russia on a peace deal.

Vance repeated warnings that the U.S. might drop its peace efforts if both sides refuse to settle a peace deal. White House officials have warned that Washington would abandon the peace efforts if a deal is not reached soon.