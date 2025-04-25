The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Sergey Lavrov, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine, Peace Talks, Ceasefire
Edit post

Peace talks 'moving in the right direction' but 'need to be defined,' Lavrov claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 25, 2025 4:30 AM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Konstantin Palace on June 17, 2023 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed peace talks are "moving in the right direction," but noted "specific points... need to be defined" in an interview with CBS News released on April 24.

"Well, the president of the United States believes — and I believe rightly so — that we are moving in the right direction," Lavrov said.

"The statement by the (U.S.) president mentions a deal, and we are ready to reach a deal, but there are some specific points, elements of this deal, which need to be defined," Lavrov added.

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing de jure recognizing Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from joining NATO as part of a potential peace deal. "I think we have a deal with both (Russia and Ukraine), I hope they do it," Trump said on April 23.

Lavrov noted that a peace deal is still being negotiated, but that it is "moving in the right direction."

"(W)e are busy with this exact process and the United States did not spell out the elements of the deal," he claimed.

"Well, you don't trust the word of the president of the United States?" Lavrov said when pressed by journalists to confirm if Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

It has been reported that Witkoff will meet Putin in Moscow on April 25.

Lavrov expressed that peace talks are going in the right direction.

"We continue our contacts with the American side with the deal with Ukraine. There are several signs that we are moving in the right direction," he said.

The U.S. could reportedly de jure recognize Russian control over Crimea and de facto recognize Moscow's illegal occupation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukraine would be prohibited from joining NATO, but would remain permitted to pursue EU membership. Sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 would be lifted, and the U.S. and Russia would pursue deeper energy and economic cooperation.

"President Trump is probably the only leader on Earth who recognizes the need to address the root causes of this situation. This was a mistake by the Biden administration, and he wants to rectify this, Lavrov claimed.

On April 23, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the U.S. presented a "very explicit proposal" to Ukraine and Russia on a peace deal.

Vance repeated warnings that the U.S. might drop its peace efforts if both sides refuse to settle a peace deal. White House officials have warned that Washington would abandon the peace efforts if a deal is not reached soon.

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

6:04 PM
Video

Chornobyl isn’t safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia’s brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.