News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Europe, Sumy Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
'A war crime' — European leaders react to Russia's Palm Sunday attack on Sumy that killed dozens

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2025 3:53 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy that killed dozens on Palm Sunday on April 13, 2025. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
European leaders have condemned Russia's missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy that killed at least 32 people, including two children, and injured 84.

Russia on April 13 launched two ballistic missiles at the city in northeastern Ukraine on the morning of Palm Sunday, when many citizens were celebrating the religious holiday in the leadup to Easter.

The attack took place just two days after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg to discuss peace negotiations.

“Everyone knows: This war was initiated by Russia alone. And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it — with blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

He called for strong measures to “impose a ceasefire on Russia” and noted that France is working towards that goal with allies.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas wrote on X that the attack was "heartbreaking" as citizens gathered for Palm Sunday “only to be met by Russian missiles.”

“Horrific example of Russia intensifying attacks while Ukraine has accepted an unconditional ceasefire,” she added, referencing Kyiv’s agreement to a full 30-day ceasefire after U.S.-mediated talks in Jeddah on March 11.

The EU’s ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, called the attack on churchgoers during Palm Sunday a "war crime" and said that Europe is “increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine in every possible way.”

“Nothing seems to be sacred to the Russians — neither churches, nor Ukrainian children,” she added.

Emergency workers respond to a fire after a Russian missile attack on Sumy on April 13, 2025. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu called for more air defense for Ukraine and added that Moldova “mourns with Ukraine.” She said that “Palm Sunday is a day of peace,” emphasizing that Russia “must be held accountable” and that “there is no justification for such evil.”

The leader of the exiled Belarusian opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya wrote on X that “Putin’s regime shows once again that it does not want peace.”

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the attack proves that “Russia’s goal is erasing Ukraine.” He stressed that aid to Ukraine cannot be delayed, adding that “no pressure on Russia means no peace.”

'Putin is pure evil' — Trump's spiritual advisor on Russia's war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

10:55 AM

Explosion rocks thermal plant in Russia.

A fire broke out at a substation in the morning after an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, leaving many local residents without power.
5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.