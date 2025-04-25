The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine may need to temporarily give up territory to Russia for peace, Klitschko says

by Kateryna Denisova April 25, 2025 9:00 AM 2 min read
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko attends the 'Spartan KYIV 2024' charity race on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 20, 2024. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine may be forced to temporarily give up some territories to Russia, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an interview with BBC published on April 25, as U.S. pressure mounts for a peace deal with Moscow.

"Right now (there are) a lot of conversations about a possible solution. One of the scenarios is... to give up territory. It's not fair. But for peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution. Temporary," Klitschko said in a released excerpt of the interview.

He added that Ukrainians would "never accept occupation" by Russia.

Klitschko's remarks come amid renewed diplomatic activity following a deadly Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv that killed 12 people and injured almost 90 on April 24. The strike took place just a day after the Kremlin reiterated its demands that Ukraine cede occupied territory and that the West end its military aid to Kyiv.

The Trump administration's latest proposal for ending Russia's all-out war against Ukraine reportedly includes U.S. de jure recognition of Moscow's control over Crimea, along with de facto recognition of its partial occupation of other Ukrainian regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Klitschko appears to be the first senior Ukrainian politician to suggest that Ukraine may need to consider temporary territorial compromises.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has not received any official proposals for territorial concessions as part of potential peace talks with Russia from the U.S. or other partners. He has also repeatedly said that Kyiv won't recognize occupied territories as Russian.

Despite his popularity abroad, Klitschko faces criticism in Ukraine for his handling of the capital. The Kyiv mayor has had a long-standing conflict with Zelensky. He claims ongoing pressure from government authorities.

Asked whether Zelensky had talked to him about any possible war settlement details, the Kyiv mayor said, "No."

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Chornobyl isn't safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia's brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent's Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
