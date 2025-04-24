The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Donald Trump, Russian attack, Trump & Ukraine, Ceasefire
Edit post

Trump says Russia has shown willingness for peace by not taking over all of Ukraine, calls it 'pretty big concession'

by Olena Goncharova April 24, 2025 11:19 PM 3 min read
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump holds his hands up during a rally at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan, United States on May 1, 2024. Saginaw County is considered a swing county in Michigan and was the site of a September 2020 campaign visit by Trump. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Donald Trump on April 24 described Russia’s failure to seize all of Ukraine as a "pretty big concession," a comment that has sparked renewed criticism of his approach to the war.

During a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that Moscow’s inability to fully occupy Ukraine reflects pressure he claims to be applying behind the scenes. "Stopping the war, stopping [from] taking the whole country," he said, framing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unfulfilled invasion goals as a meaningful compromise.

Trump's remarks followed Russia's mass missile attack on Ukraine overnight on April 24, which sent a combined 215 missiles and drones at the country. Many of the missiles and drones targeted Kyiv, where the attack killed 12 people, including two children from the same family. At least ninety more people were wounded as the strike damaged dozens of apartment buildings, a school, and a kindergarten.

‘Russian peace in all its glory’ — Mass Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 12, injures 90
A series of explosions rocked the capital around 1:00 a.m. local time on April 24, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported. Additional explosions were later heard around 4 a.m. local time.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn

Trump insisted he is working to end the war through private diplomacy.

When asked what he was asking of Putin to match the extensive concessions Ukraine has been pressured to make, Trump said: "I’m putting a lot of pressure. You don’t know what pressure I’m putting. They’re dealing. You have no idea what pressure I’m putting on Russia. We’re putting a lot of pressure ... and Russia knows that and some people who are close to it know or he wouldn’t be talking right now."

His claim that Russia’s failure to end Ukraine’s existence should be seen as generosity disregards the reality that it was Ukrainian military resistance—not restraint by Moscow—that blocked the Kremlin’s original aims.

The full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, was intended to dismantle Ukraine as a sovereign nation and expand Russia’s influence. On April 24, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was "not happy" about Russia’s latest deadly strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in South Africa at the time, called for the world to recognize Russia’s continued aggression. "It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening," he said.

Trump, for his part, condemned the timing of the attack. “I didn't like last night. I wasn't happy with it, and we're in the midst of talking peace and missiles were fired, that I was not happy with it,” he said.

When asked whether he would impose more sanctions on Russia, he said: "I’d rather answer that question in a week. I want to see if we can have a deal." He added that there is a deadline for peace talks: “We want it to be fast... we have a deadline, and after that we’re going to have a very much different attitude. But I think there's a very good chance of getting done.”

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.