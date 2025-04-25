Possible meeting with Zelensky at Pope Francis' funeral in Rome, Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 25 that he may meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on April 26 during the funeral of Pope Francis.

The two leaders have not met in person since a tense February meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelensky for what they called a lack of gratitude for American support in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

The Vatican will seat delegations at the funeral in French alphabetical order, meaning Trump and Zelensky will not be seated near each other during the service.

Zelensky said on April 25 that his attendance remains uncertain due to urgent military meetings in Kyiv, including unresolved matters following Russia's April 24 missile strike that killed 12 and injured 87.

"If I don't have time, Ukraine will be represented at a decent level. The Foreign Minister (Andrii Sybiha) and the First Lady (Olena Zelenska) will be there," Zelensky told reporters.

Following the pope's death, Zelensky said: "We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support."

The President last met Pope Francis on Oct. 11, 2024, during an official visit to the Vatican.

He gifted the pontiff an oil painting titled The Bucha Massacre — the Story of Marichka, which references one of the most infamous atrocities committed by Russian forces during the early stages of the invasion.

Pope Francis repeatedly called for peace throughout the war, though some of his remarks — particularly those equating suffering on both sides — sparked backlash in Ukraine.

On Dec. 15, 2024, he referred to Russia and Ukraine as "brothers," prompting criticism for minimizing Russian responsibility for the war.

Trump's remarks about a potential meeting come as his administration intensifies pressure for a ceasefire in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, he warned that Washington may withdraw from peace efforts if no progress is made soon. While Kyiv has accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day truce introduced in March, Moscow continues to reject the proposal and press forward with its offensive operations.