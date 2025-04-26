Ukraine to receive over $39 billion in budget support from international partners this year, Shmyhal says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine expects to receive over $39 billion in confirmed budget support from international partners in 2025, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 25.

"Ukraine needs a predictable financial resource both to cover current budget expenditures and to continue reconstruction," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal warned that the period from 2026 to 2027 will pose significant challenges to Ukraine's macro-financial stability, underscoring the need for long-term solutions.

“The best option for resolving this issue would be the full confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the West and their transfer to Ukraine," the Prime Minister asserted.

He added that the volume of frozen Russian assets (approximately $300 billion) is significantly less than the volume of reconstruction needs, with Ukraine's 10-year recovery cost estimated at $524 billion, according to the latest World Bank assessment.

The day before, Shmyhal stated that Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to start working on a free trade zone between the two countries, after meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.