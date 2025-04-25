General Staff: Russia has lost 946,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 946,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 25.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,703 tanks, 22,315 armored fighting vehicles, 45,906 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,895 artillery systems, 1,372 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,144 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,779 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.