The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, War
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 946,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank in the village of Dovhenke located between Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, and Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 946,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 25.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,703 tanks, 22,315 armored fighting vehicles, 45,906 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,895 artillery systems, 1,372 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,144 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,779 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

6:04 PM
Video

Chornobyl isn’t safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia’s brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.