Russia continues deadly strikes on Ukraine, attack on Pavlohrad kills 3, injures at least 14, including children

by Kateryna Denisova April 25, 2025 9:54 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 25, 2025. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on April 25, killing three people, including a child, and injuring at least 14 others, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A five-story building in Pavlohrad came under attack and several fires were reported in the city. The drone strike also damaged infrastructure and partially destroyed a social institution, according to the governor.

Three children, aged six, 15 and 17, are among the injured, Lysak said. Five people were hospitalized.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 25, 2025. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 25, 2025. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Pavlohrad, a city with a population of over 100,000, lies roughly 70 kilometers (over 40 miles) east of the regional center, Dnipro, and over 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of the front line.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central-eastern Ukraine is a regular target of Russian missiles, drones, and artillery strikes. A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in early April killed 20 people, including nine children, and injured over 70.

Recent weeks saw Russia intensify its strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and residential areas as Moscow continues to reject a full ceasefire backed by Washington and Kyiv.

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Denisova

6:04 PM
Video

Chornobyl isn’t safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia’s brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
