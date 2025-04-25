Russia continues deadly strikes on Ukraine, attack on Pavlohrad kills 3, injures at least 14, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on April 25, killing three people, including a child, and injuring at least 14 others, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A five-story building in Pavlohrad came under attack and several fires were reported in the city. The drone strike also damaged infrastructure and partially destroyed a social institution, according to the governor.

Three children, aged six, 15 and 17, are among the injured, Lysak said. Five people were hospitalized.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 25, 2025. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Pavlohrad, a city with a population of over 100,000, lies roughly 70 kilometers (over 40 miles) east of the regional center, Dnipro, and over 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of the front line.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central-eastern Ukraine is a regular target of Russian missiles, drones, and artillery strikes. A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in early April killed 20 people, including nine children, and injured over 70.

Recent weeks saw Russia intensify its strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and residential areas as Moscow continues to reject a full ceasefire backed by Washington and Kyiv.